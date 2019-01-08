NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new local nonprofit is working to help children see their full potential and keep them out of trouble at the same time.
17:15 Sports uses athletics as a tool to help keep children focused on the right things.
Michael Peters grew up in Nashville but moved away from here a couple years ago. When he returned, he saw a lot of changes in the city, especially when it came to crime with young people. That's when he came up with the idea for 17:15 Sports.
The idea is to use sports to educate children and promote peace and love.
"It's from John 17:15 and says, 'My prayers, if you take them out of this world, would you protect them from the evil one?' So that's kind of our concept of what we want to do with sports. We want to protect kids, but not just protect them, we want them to thrive and we want them to see their potential," Peters said.
The program is for students in Metro Nashville. Students participate in one-day sports clinics and have a safe space to go to when school is on a break. All of the programs are low-cost or free.
Click here for more information about the program or to find out how you can help.
