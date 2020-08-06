NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A non-profit pet retail shop in Nashville is giving a heads-up to the community about fake bills after falling victim to the scam.
Lisa Stetar, the Executive Director of Crossroads Pets, says in the last few weeks they've seen more fake bills than ever before. The fakes are always $20s and $50s and are seen almost daily.
She says in the last two days, they've had three people attempt to handover faulty cash.
While handling the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stetar is alerting local small businesses to be on the look out so they don't fall for it as well.
All the incidents have been alerted to Metro Nashville Police Department.
Stetar tells us they are being extra cautious and customers shouldn't feel offended if they double-check their cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.