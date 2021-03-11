NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A forever home for abused and neglected farm animals, Piccolo Farms Animal Sanctuary was established in May 2018 by Jeff and Bonnie Glueck. 

The Glueck's are passionate animal advocates that originally started their farm to get away from the city hustle and bustle, but quickly grew as word of mouth spread. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go visits this special place today and hopes to spread the word about the non-profit. 

You can book a social distancing tour with the non-profit and find more information by clicking here.

