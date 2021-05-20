NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The homeless encampment under Jefferson Street Bridge is scheduled to be removed on June 1st.
According to the non-profit, Open Table Nashville, city officials and the Metro Nashville Police Department are planning to clear out and close the homeless area. Once cleared out, the area is to be fenced off from the public.
Open Table Nashville added the city plans to relocate any remaining residents in the area to another encampment located south of downtown known as "Tent City."
Open Table Nashville says that displacing people who already have nowhere to go perpetuates a pattern of poverty and further entrenches people in a homeless lifestyle.
The non-profit cited a study done by the National Law Center on Poverty and Homelessness stating that "Using the criminal justice system and other municipal resources to move people who have nowhere else to go is costly and counter-productive, for both communities and individuals. Research shows that housing is the most effective approach to end homelessness with a larger return on investment."
Open Table Nashville says its organization is committed to exploring what it calls, "...more humane and cost-effective alternatives to using taxpayer dollars."
The alternatives mentioned by the organization include offering hotel vouchers and creating sanctioned encampment areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.