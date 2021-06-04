NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The non-profit "Open Table Nashville" has continued to fight for the Jefferson Street homeless encampment since they found out earlier this year that the city had planned on removing the camp.
The homeless advocacy group has routinely proposed solutions that would provide options for the homeless as an alternative to relocating them.
On Friday morning, Open Table Nashville asked on Twitter if any landlords were interested in being a part of the solution. They are offering vouchers and incentives for any landlords who have units available.
If you know of any landlords who might be willing to be part of the solution, vouchers and landlord incentives are currently available — we just need units. For more info, reach out to the Metro Homeless Impact Division at mhidlandlordsupport@nashville.gov, 615-800-0195.— Open Table Nashville (@OpenTableNash) June 4, 2021
News4 spoke to an advocate earlier this week who says that moving people won't solve the problem.
"We believe that housing is the first step to stabilization sobriety," an advocate said. "So we're out here making sure the community stays intact, for the city to move them, we believe that's just going to concentrate problems.
The homeless camp under the Jefferson Street Bridge was scheduled to close Tuesday, June 1st and advocates for the homeless community in Nashville spoke out on Tuesday against closing the camp under the Jefferson Street Bridge.
Open Table Nashville is asking landlords are anyone else who is interested in helping to visit their website.
