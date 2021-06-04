Homelessness
(Getty Images: Punnarong Lotulit / EyeEm)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The non-profit "Open Table Nashville" has continued to fight for the Jefferson Street homeless encampment since they found out earlier this year that the city had planned on removing the camp.

The homeless advocacy group has routinely proposed solutions that would provide options for the homeless as an alternative to relocating them.

On Friday morning, Open Table Nashville asked on Twitter if any landlords were interested in being a part of the solution. They are offering vouchers and incentives for any landlords who have units available.

News4 spoke to an advocate earlier this week who says that moving people won't solve the problem.

"We believe that housing is the first step to stabilization sobriety," an advocate said. "So we're out here making sure the community stays intact, for the city to move them, we believe that's just going to concentrate problems. 

Open Table Nashville is asking landlords are anyone else who is interested in helping to visit their website

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.