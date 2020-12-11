NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local non-profit works to instill confidence and self-worth for young women in need.
Top Buttons, a high-end thrift store boutique off Donelson Pike, is doing that with a personalized shopping experience.
On a Friday afternoon, three young women of Preston Taylor Ministries had the opportunity to shop with a personalized stylist. The girls each get a spending limit of $50, like a gift card.
Angie Brentley, the director of the Top Buttons Nashville location, opened the boutique one month ago. Young women, ages 11 to 25, enrolled through organizations like Preston Taylor Ministries, Youth Villages, and Big Brothers Big Sisters, are part of their Wearing Confidence Program. That’s where girls get to shop with their stylist for job attire and an everyday wardrobe.
“I worked with a juvenile court judge for several years, so I saw the need,” Brentley explains. “Girls were making a lot of tough decisions, based on insecurity, peer pressure, that kind of thing. So, that seed was planted for me.”
The clothes inside the store are donations from women in the community. But before they had the storefront, they were bringing the clothes to the girls in a mobile trailer.
Volunteer Terita Jones says this is the confidence boost the women need.
“You can be who you want to be. Always be yourself, no matter what anyone else thinks,” Jones says. “If you like a shirt, you like that shirt. You wear that shirt.”
At Top Buttons, it’s not only about making a statement. It’s an opportunity to find quality clothes the girls may not be able to afford.
“Yeah, it was nice because you can be confused on what you actually want, and having somebody to help you is great,” says Aubri Leroy, of Preston Taylor Ministries.
“It’s not scary, it’s not fearful, it’s pretty cool,” says shopper Arionnya Spencer.
“More time than I could count, it’s brought us to tear because we’ve been able to clothe girls from anything from red carpet events, girls in foster care, to the girls who are looking for everyday clothes,” Brentley comments.
Top Buttons also visits Nashville area schools to talk with and mentor young women twice a week.
Anyone is welcome to shop at the store during normal business hours.
