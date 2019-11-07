NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Historic Nashville, Inc. (HNI) has announced its 2019 Nashville Nine.
The press conference took place at the Exit/In, located on part of a stretch of Elliston Place known as the Rock Block.
"By listing these nine properties, we are underscoring the ongoing threat to our city's most valuable historic places,” says Elizabeth Elkins, Vice President of Historic Nashville, Inc., and Chair of the Nashville Nine Committee. “Whether it be through development, bad politics, or neglect, each of these nine properties is at risk. As we all watch our city change at an extraordinarily rapid and unprecedented pace, I hope that every Nashvillian considers the impact these potential losses have on the character of our environment. The loss of the past will undoubtedly be a huge factor in our city's future.”
The 2019 Nashville Nine is as follows:
The Rock Block - Elliston Place
Elliston place has been known as the Rock Block since the 1980s. It gets its name from a pair of clubs that sit across the street from each other. The two-block strip stretches from Krispy Kreme to the trio of century-old apartments at the cornoer of Elliston and Louise Ave.
Historic Homes of Belle Meade
Belle Meade is nestled in between West Nashville and Percy Warner Park and was once the home of a plantation and horse farm. From the 1920s through the 1950s, lots of landmark homes were built in a wide variety of architectural styles. A majority of those homes survive to this day, however, the large developments in Nashville have led to a record of demolitions in recent years.
Mount Olivet Cemetery Vault
Mount Olivet Cemetery was founded in 1855 and is located just over two miles southeast of Nashville's city center. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005. The Vault is now empty and closed to the public due to safety concerns.
Burrus Hall at Fisk University
Burrus Hall was built in 1945 and named in honor of James and John Burrus, two of the first four college grads in 1875. The architects who designed it were from the African American firm McKissack & McKissack. The building is a two-story brick, L-shaped plan with a flat roof, projecting entry and stone framed arched doors.
Home for Aged Masons/Masonic School – R.S. Gass Boulevard and Hart Lane
These locations first appeared on the first Nashville Nine list back in 2009. The Home for aged Masons has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2008. The Home and the Boy's School are the only surviving buildings from a larger complex that dates back to the early 20th century.
Post-War Mid-Century and Minimal Traditional Housing
With Nashville continuing to grow, buildings significant to its history have become great opportunities for redevelopment in the trend of two-for-one, four-for-one or more. Post-World War II suburban neighborhoods are at great risk of being lost as developers find potential for bigger density.
Downtown Nashville
Downtown is home to four National Register Historic Districts and several individually listed or eligible National Register Properties that are threatened daily Nashville's growth encourages high-density redevelopment. Although the downtown code has height restrictions, it does not outright protect historic buildings and has been flexible in its interpretation.
Morris Memorial Building
The neoclassic building illustrates the work of Moses McKissack. the building was listed in the Nashville Nine in 2016 for the threat of redevelopment. to this day, the building is still threatened by redevelopment that could compromise the integrity by adding additional height or seeing the building demolished.
Federal Reserve Building
The Nashville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta was completed and dedicated in Dec. 1922. It was built as a response to the city's growth as a financial center. There are current talks of expanding the building for hotel use and adding significant height to it. This expansion could cause the building to no longer be contributing to the National Registered listed-Historic Financial District and could compromise the building's overall integrity.
