If you drive along I-40, you'll find several stretches of highway with sound barrier walls.
Then there are the areas with out them and residents living nearby said, it's annoying.
"It's a quality of life thing, and we know both the noise and the pollution, I mean, here you go, we hear that rumble all the time," said Metro councilman Freddie O'connell as a loud car drove by.
O'Connell was talking about the Hope Gardens, John Henry Hale, Buena Vista and Salemtown neighborhoods.
He said other neighborhoods have sound barrier walls and they should too.
"I've got a lot of constituents looking around the interstate system in urban Nashville and saying, 'how come these neighborhoods and not us,'" said O'Connell.
State representative Bill Beck wrote to TDOT in September.
The commissioner at the time wrote back saying the neighborhoods in question do qualify for sound barriers and deserve them.
He went on to say, the walls are expensive, costing $3 million per mile.
"Every time we have a change where I think maybe we'll get a different outcome, I ask again, and this time we have another letter that says, basically, 'yeah, you guys are right about the noise. Sorry about the price tag,'" said O'Connell.
The letter came before TDOT got its new commissioner.
So O'Connell hopes new leadership will mean new walls.
"I think maybe you look at how it costs a little extra to do the right thing a generation later," said O'Connell.
A spokesperson for TDOT said:
The department only conducts noise studies as part of the environmental review process when highways are being widened. It is during the environmental review process when funding for a noise barrier would be available and could be included in a proposed project.
At the present, there are no proposed widening projects for this section of I-40. However, the next time this area will be eligible for a noise study and abatement determination, if warranted, would be when I-40 is widened again."
