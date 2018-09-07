Several homeowners living in Bellevue are on edge Friday after getting an unexpected visitor Thursday night.
Mina Harris says she got an alert on her cell phone that someone was at her door shortly after 9 p.m.
“I looked at it and there was actually a woman standing there who kind of looked disgusted that the lights were on in the house, cars in the driveway and no one answered,” said Harris.
Shortly after the woman left, Harris received an unexpected phone call.
“My neighbor called me and said several of the neighbors had called her to say there was a woman going door to door saying that her boyfriend had thrown her out of the car and she needed to come into your house and use the telephone,” said Harris.
Harris said after looking at the video, she’s glad she didn’t open her door.
“I hope this young lady is okay if her intentions were honorable, but at this day in time you just don’t know,” said Harris.
Neighbors worry the woman ringing doorbells may have been a set up and now want to warn others.
“I know that there can be people in trouble and I do have a heart but I also want to be safe,” said Harris. “I think it’s important for all of us to take care of each other and be cognizant of when you answer the door and what you do.”
Neighbors called police who then went door to door trying to figure out what happened.
No arrests have been made.
