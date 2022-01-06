NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One of Nashville’s most popular neighborhoods, the Gulch, will be hosting its first ever popup ice skating rink to help support Nashville’s Community Resource Center.
Managed by MarketStreet Enterprises, the Gulch will be hosting their ice-skating rink pop-up from Jan. 13th to Jan. 16th within the heart of the Gulch which is located at 241 11th Ave South.
The event will provide outdoor fun and activity for families and friends, while offering the opportunity for Nashvillians to help those in need this winter.
MarketStreet said they will donate 50% of all ticket sales to the CRN, a non-profit organization that provides critical essential items to the less fortunate of Middle Tennessee.
CRN will also have a donation area at the event for participants to donate new or slightly used winter clothing for distribution for those in need.
Tickets are $20 per person, which includes providing equipment rentals and 2 hours of skating on a synthetic ice rink.
Tickets and more information can be found here.
