NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville native is living the dream. After nearly a decade of trying to make it professionally as a comedian, he has landed a spot at none other than Saturday Night Live.
James Austin Johnson's dad said James told the family he made it to the show but not to expect much. After all, James is a newbie to the show. Knowing their son, the family had a feeling his debut would be a big one. "When he walked out to do the cold open on that very first show, I just yelled, 'that is our son,'" Michael Johnso said.
Michael Johnson is just about as proud as they come.
"It has just been interesting to have people every now and then say, 'how does it feel to be the father of the president of the United States,'" Michael Johnson said.
Michael's son, James, landed his most significant role yet as of Saturday Night Live's newest Joe Biden.
"I still can hardly take all that in," Michael said.
James made his SNL debut last month and took center stage during the cold open. Before making it to the legendary late-night show, James started his career right here in Nashville. He was born and raised in Music City and was doing impressions by the age of five. In high school, he won the superlative for 'Wittiest.'
This past year, James was living in LA and went viral for his Trump impersonation videos which his dad thinks is what may have caught the eye of SNL.
"I said, 'how is it going?'" Michael recalled. "He said, 'it can be really tiring, but dad, I am having the time of my life.'"
Michael said that he's still just a kid with a big dream from Nashville at the end of the day.
"He is still just our son," Michael said. "We are watching him as two different people."
Michael works for Trevecca Nazarene University, which is where James went to school. SNL airs on Channel 4 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
