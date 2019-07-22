NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A native Nashvillian has gone viral for singing to passengers on a flight from Los Angeles to Nashville recently.
Adrienne Mach is a Nashville native, and flight attendant for Southwest Air. She was recorded singing an impromptu rendition of "I will always love you" to passengers.
The song to was written by Tennessee native Dolly Parton, so it's only fitting a native Nashvillian, singing on a Nashville-bound flight, would sing a song composed by one of Tennessee's legends!
