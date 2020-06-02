NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – For at least one civil rights fighter watching today’s protests, reminds them another difficult time in our history, the 1960’s.
From his Detroit home, actor, civil rights activist and Nashville native John W. Hardy remembers the civil rights era like it was yesterday.
“I was on the Freedom Ride Coordinating Committee. I became active more in the voter registration drive,” Hardy said.
During a tumultuous time in our country’s history, Hardy stood up, not just here in Nashville but across the south. He participated in lunch counter sit-ins, marches and boycotts. He was also a member of SNCC, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
Hardy shared with News 4 a scary moment he recalls in Mississippi while trying to help register people to vote. He says the registrar beat him.
“He said, 'Get out of my office.' They uh, were walking out and as I turned to walk out, he pulled up a pistol from his side and struck me a couple of times across the head! And pushed me out of his office. I was hit on the side of my head and I was bleeding profusely,” Hardy said.
Hardy was then taken to jail for “disturbing the peace” and “inciting violence.” After getting out, his life was put in jeopardy again, when he says he returned to the house he was staying in.
“As the night wore on, we thought we heard cars coming. And the next thing we know, they're shooting at the house. We get the house shot up, and so the next couple of days, it was decided that they needed to get me out of Mississippi,” Hardy said.
Watching people protest in 2020 takes him back nearly 60 years.
“The protests have been peaceful. But they have been infiltrated because again, here we see the system wanting to narrate what we should do,” Hardy said.
As for those out there, marching and rallying, Hardy wants you to hear this.
“Don’t stop! Our voice has to heard. We have to be heard no matter how long it takes. If the battle is still going on, ain’t no time to take a break,” Hardy said.
