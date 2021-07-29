NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville nail salon, "Signature Nails Spa" has been federally charged on tax evasion and obstruction of justice.
54-year-old Chieu K. Tran was arrested by IRS Criminal Investigation agents at his home on Thursday morning.
According to the indictment, Tran incorrectly listed some of his workers as employees and others as independent contractors.
An audit in 2008 resulted in Tran being notified that his workers were all to be classified as "employees" that he was required to file quarterly reports to report the wages paid to them. Tran appealed their decision unsuccessfully.
Another audit in 2017 revealed Tran was paying some of his workers cash and continued to misclassify workers as independent contractors instead of employees.
The indictment alleges that Tran did not file federal employment tax returns reporting his employees’ wages and withholdings.
If convicted, Tran faces up to 5 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.