NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President of Nashville's NAACP branch Keith Caldwell is resigning 'effective immediately.'
The announcement from Caldwell was posted to Facebook early Monday morning.
Caldwell said in his last two years as president they've had successes like the Community Oversight Board and work for equality of education.
However, Caldwell said of his resignation, "As a result of a series of philosophical differences with the NAACP State Conference President I have made the decision to resign as President of the Nashville Branch of the NAACP effective immediately."
Caldwell added that although he is resigning, he will continue to work hard for justice in our community.
