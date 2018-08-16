NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An award winning Nashville musician, television host and gospel singer remembers a special phone call he got that helped him form a lifelong friendship with Aretha Franklin.

Franklin, the Queen of Soul, died on Thursday at her home in Detroit at the age of 76.

Her music had such a profound impact, including here in the Music City.

Dr. Bobby Jones recalled that special phone call.

“When she called me, it just excited me so that she would even call and asked if I would come with my group to Detroit to be on one of her programs. I said ‘Yes, ma’am’ immediately. So we did,” said Jones. “She was so overwhelmingly friendly.

“The thing that disturbed me about her in that, is she put us behind her on the program. I said “Aretha, you can’t put us behind you. Everybody will be gone.

“She said ‘I want to sit down and listen to Bobby Jones and New Life.’ I said ‘really?’ She said yes.

+3 Nashville gives R.E.S.P.E.C.T. to Aretha Franklin A Nashville-based group said Aretha Franklin is more than an icon, she's a foundation. The group says her distinct sound is a foundation for how so many artists perform and sing.

“So the group got disturbed. ‘Oh Doctor Jones, what are we gonna do you know?’ I said we do what we do, and she went and sat and it was a wonderful experience, and all of the people stayed, and we had a great time.”

Jones said Franklin used his group to sing background vocals several different times, including at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and he adds, there was never a dull moment with the Queen of Soul.