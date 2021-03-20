NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Fred Rogers, best known as Mister Rogers, would've been 93 years old on Friday. One Nashville musician believes he deserves some more recognition and did that just that.
"I don't want to say I'm obsessed, but I am very engaged with Mister Rogers," Dennis Scott, a musician, said.
For the legendary American television host, Scott put together a YouTube tribute video of people talking and singing his praises.
Scott says the soft-talking, sweater-wearing Rogers deserves more and indeed a spot in the songwriters' Hall of Fame.
"I want people to understand that he's not just a children's songwriter. His songs are as great as any other songwriter in the country," he said.
On Friday, they'll sing 'Happy Birthday' and wait patiently for the song they want to hear, "Please, won't you be my neighbor."
To watch the video, click here.
Happy Birthday to Mister Rogers, from everyone here at News4.
