NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Music producer Baeho Bobby Shin has had his bond revoked after being charged with felony domestic assault while out on bond.

Judge Mark Fishburn granted the state’s request to revoke the bond at a hearing on Wednesday morning.

Music producer arrested again in felony domestic assault case Shin is being charged with contempt of court for violating the conditions of his bail imposed in January. Shin was arrested again late Sunday night for assaulting and holding the same woman captive in his home.

Shin was arrested late Sunday night for assaulting a 39-year-old woman who he was ordered to have no contact with after a domestic incident in December 2018.

Music producer to A-list celebrities accused of brutally beating, kidnapping ex-girlfriend Punched, kicked, and held hostage for a week inside a Davidson County home. A woman is safe tonight after she said her ex-boyfriend brutally beat her.

Police went to Shin’s Whites Creek Pike home after a caller from Maine told investigators the victim told them that she was beaten.

Around 10:30 p.m., police saw Shin try to force the victim into a car parked in the garage. He then dragged the resisting woman back up the stairs and into the house. From the outside, officers saw broken glass on the kitchen floor and what appeared to be blood on the kitchen wall.

The victim had reported that Shin physical and sexually assaulted her and held her captive over a period of days in December.

Shin was charged with aggravated assault and rape for the December incident. His bond was set $227,000. He was charged this week with false imprisonment and two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $175,000 for those charges.

Shin was an A-List producer and had worked with many of the big names like Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, Kacy Musgraves and Michael W. Smith.

His next court appearance has not been scheduled.