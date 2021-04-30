NASHVILLE, TN - A music manager in Nashville is finally achieving his dream of having a horse compete in the Kentucky this Saturday.
Erv Woolsey has dreamed of owning a horse capable of competing at the caliber the Derby demands for decades.
He and his buddy George Strait, who Erv has managed for years, decided to get into the game.
"We said, let's go buy a horse. We ended up with six or seven," says Woolsey.
Since then, Woolsey estimates he's owned at least a share of hundreds of horses.
But never had one run in the Derby.
That changes this weekend with Super Stock, a three-year-old colt he owns with longtime friend Keith Asmussen.
"I'll think we'll be very competitive, because he is."
Super Stock is coming off a win at the Arkansas Derby, just three weeks ago.
"The Arkansas race showed he's peaking right now."
Super Stock is listed at 30-1 odds, which Woolsey says is just fine with him.
"I hope they keep him at 30-1. He's gonna win me some money. It's the dream of a lifetime. It's something you always think about."
It'll be a big day for the Texan, turned Nashvillian in horse-racing's most famous venue.
"Just to own a horse that wins, but living in Nashville down the street from Kentucky would be an awesome deal. The best."
