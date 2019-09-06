NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Carlos Dixon is supposed to be constantly monitored with an ankle bracelet, given that he faces a first-degree murder charge.
So is Treshon Patton, also charged with first degree murder.
But News4 Investigates uncovered that the two are among twenty offenders, many with extensive criminal pasts, who are outfitted with anklet bracelets but are not being monitored by a private company contracted with the city’s trial courts.
And it’s all because of a dispute over money.
Andy Baggenstoss owns the private company Tennessee Recovery and Monitoring, who made the decision to stop monitoring the twenty offenders.
Offenders are supposed to pay for their ankle bracelets and their monitoring, but these twenty are indigent.
In the past, the state’s indigency fund would cover the costs of offenders who couldn’t pay.
But thanks to a new law, starting in July, in order to access the indigency funds, the county’s court systems must pay for half of the costs of outfitting indigent offenders with ankle bracelets.
The indigency fund will then pay for the other half of the costs.
Davidson County’s trial courts report that it is not in their budget to pay for the ankle bracelets, so they cannot access the funds.
Only the General Sessions court has agreed to opt in to pay to access the indigency fund, but Baggenstoss said they are only offering to pay $6,000.
The other trial courts in Davidson county are not paying or opting in.
So Baggenstoss said it left him with no choice but to stop monitoring the twenty indigent offenders.
“I'm more concerned about the victim and that's the gut wrenching part. That's the part that hurts I have to make a decision about my company,” Baggenstoss said.
Tim Townsend, court administrator for the county’s trial courts, only said that they intend to meet with Baggenstoss’ company on Wednesday morning.
"The State Trial Courts will meet with TRM officials to discuss the GPS monitoring of defendants, both indigent and non-indigent. Additional comments may follow,” Townsend said.
Baggenstoss said most of the twenty are still wearing their ankle bracelets but they are not being monitored.
Dixon’s attorney said his client had his ankle bracelet taken off him today when he checked in with the probation department, but as a show of good faith, Dixon will go to get another ankle bracelet with another monitoring company on Monday.
