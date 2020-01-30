LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville murder suspect was taken into custody in La Vergne after leading police officers on a pursuit, crashing his car and fleeing on foot.
Police say an officer tried to pull the suspect over at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Robert Richards. Richards started to flee the scene and the officer went after him.
While on Murfreesboro Road, Richards lost control of his car and crashed into another car. Richards got out of the car and fled on foot toward an apartment complex nearby. The officer followed Richards on foot and too him into custody after Richards injured himself while running away.
Richards was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The driver of the car Richards hit was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Officers searched Richards’ car and found nearly three pounds of marijuana, a handgun and ammunition.
Richards' charges include:
- Evading arrest
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony
- Reckless endangerment
- Driving on a suspended license
- Possession of a weapon while intoxicated
- Duty to give information or render aid
- Driving under the influence
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Immediate notice of an accident
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Richards is out on bond for a 2017 Nashville murder and attempted murder investigation.
