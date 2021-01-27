NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Robert R. Smith, 28, of Nashville, was charged Tuesday with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Smith was wanted for murder of Rasheed Walker, 31, outside of a Wireless Z store in the 1800 block of D.B. Todd, Jr. Blvd. on November 14, 2020.

On December 5, 2020, officers with MNPD located Smith sleeping in a car in the area of Haynes Park Court and arrested him.

During the arrest, officers located a .45 caliber pistol in Smith's waistband.

Smith is a convicted felon and under federal law, is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Smith’s prior felony convictions listed in the complaint include convictions in May 2011 for attempted aggravated burglary, for which he received a two-year prison sentence; aggravated robbery, for which he received an eight-year prison sentence; and evading arrest, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison.

If convicted, Smith faces up to 10 years in federal prison.