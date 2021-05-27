NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced the arrest of a Nashville murder suspect in Texas on Thursday.
Police said a 19-year-old man has been wanted for the February 15th murder of 23-year-old Adam Pickle at the Villages of Meadowood Apartments in southeast Nashville.
According to police, 19-year-old Qwaveion Wilson was arrested Thursday in Grand Prairie, Texas, by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
Metro Police said, "The murder investigation, led by Detective Will Mathis, shows that Pickle, of Smyrna, had driven to the apartment complex to sell Wilson a small quantity of marijuana. Wilson and another man approached Pickle’s pickup truck, pulled pistols, and tried to rob him. Pickle attempted to drive away and was fatally shot."
