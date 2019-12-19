Sengphacha “Ricky” Saysongkham

Sengphacha “Ricky” Saysongkham

 LaVergne PD

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Police have arrested a man wanted for murder out of Nashville.

Officers pulled over Sengphacha “Ricky” Saysongkham of Antioch at 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Murfreesboro Road for a traffic violation. They found Saysongkham was driving on a revoked driver’s license.

After running a warrants check, officers found he was wanted in Nashville for first-degree murder. No other information about that crime is currently available.

Saysongkham will be transported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

