LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Police have arrested a man wanted for murder out of Nashville.
Officers pulled over Sengphacha “Ricky” Saysongkham of Antioch at 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Murfreesboro Road for a traffic violation. They found Saysongkham was driving on a revoked driver’s license.
After running a warrants check, officers found he was wanted in Nashville for first-degree murder. No other information about that crime is currently available.
Saysongkham will be transported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for booking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.