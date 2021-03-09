NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper approved the installation of over 9,000 solar panels for metro area.

To move Music City in a more carbon-friendly direction, the thousands of new panels will be part of three massive solar facilities being installed at different Metro Water Service Centers.

The panels collectively generate 3.2 megawatts of power. This amount of electricity achieves the carbon reduction equivalent of removing 600 vehicles off Nashville's roads.

Mayor Cooper said, "Metro Council’s unanimous approval of this project affirms our commitment to making Nashville healthier and more sustainable."

Last year, Nashville became the first local government to move toward utility-scale solar power for the Tennessee Valley territory. If completed, the project would be like removing over 14,000 vehicles off the road each year or 20 years.

The City Council also voted last week requiring the metro area to get 35% of its power from renewable sources by 2025.