NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Starting Monday, anyone 55 and older and those in Phases 2a and 2b will qualify for the COVID-19 vaccination in Davidson County, regardless of their health condition.

Mayor Cooper announced the news while at Nashville's one-day mass vaccination site at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

"There are more than enough doses to go around so don't hesitate to get your shot as soon as possible," Cooper said.

On Wednesday, Nashville passed 20% of all residents receiving the vaccine while it has been in Phase 1c, the county's largest phase.

Mayor Cooper said in the press conference that a total of 221,770 vaccines have already been administered in the city.

Vaccines are available through public health, local chain pharmacies, and other outlets.

"Let's keep wearing masks and social distancing while we build herd immunity and we go from 20% vaccinated today, to 30%, to 40, to 50, and by the early summer I think we'll be completely back to normal," Cooper said.

For more information on the phases, click here. To make an appointment for a vaccine, you can click here or call 615-862-7777.