NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville is moving into the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Mayor John Cooper announced in Thursday morning's press conference that next week the county will begin Phase 1c.

This phase includes anyone 16+ with a medical condition that puts them at risk. Caregivers and other members of households with medically fragile children are also eligible.

"This is a big phase and it covers 300,000 Nashvillians starting on Monday, March 8th," Mayor Cooper said.

Mayor Cooper said since the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the FDA this weekend, the city will expect an even larger increase of its vaccine supply.

"Next week, we will receive 13,000 Johnson and Johnson doses, on top of the 11,500 doses of Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine that we have already been allocated," he said.

Mayor Cooper also stated that as of Thursday, 14% of the 700,000 Davidson County residents have started their vaccinations, meanwhile 7.9% of them are fully vaccinated. A total of 180,000 doses have reportedly been administered to eligible Nashvillians.

For more information on the phases, click here. To make an appointment for a vaccine, you can click here or call 615-862-7777.