NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville community is mourning the loss of a community leader and servant. Family and friends say Marilyn Robinson passed away after a brief illness.
Robinson came to Nashville in 1984 to lead the Nashville Minority Business Development Center as it's Executive Director. She's credited with starting the "One Fund", which provided small and minority owned businesses with the capital needed to get going.
She also helped run the Minority Enterprise Development Week Conference, known as MEDWeek where she helped celebrate minority businesses and their contributions to the national economy.
Robinson was a member of the Nashville Foundation for Women of Color, Incorporated, and Music City (TN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.
Robinson leaves behind her beloved Akitas, Buffy & Jody.
