NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville mother is holding a peaceful protest outside of the downtown bar where her son died.

Last week, an autopsy report revealed 22-year-old Dallas Barrett died from asphyxia and ruled his death a homicide. Police said Barrett was killed inside of Whiskey Row on Aug. 16.

Metro Police said Barrett was involved in an altercation with security staff on the roof that night before his death.

Mother of DJ Barrett reacts to autopsy results, trying to keep son’s death in public eye Following an autopsy that showed 22-year-old Dallas Jordan Barrett was murdered at Whiskey Row on Broadway, his mother is doubting the accuracy of video provided by the bar.

Whiskey Row recently released two more videos to show what they said led up to the altercation. The bar said the video showed Dallas Barrett turn, lunge and assault a security guard after he was asked to leave.

They said Dallas Barrett was told to exit after Barrett, in the other video, shoved his friend in the white shirt, pushes a young woman dancing and bounces into the security guard.

Tammy Barrett, Dallas’ mother, said the video is too short to really tell what happened that night. She continues to fight for justice for her son.

“This has affected me more than anything in the world. I mean I was talking to DJ this morning while I was getting ready. It’s never going to get easier I don’t think,” Tammy Barrett said. “I’m anticipating to hopefully have charges in the next couple of months.”

Mother questions downtown bar’s report on son’s death A mother is raising doubts after a downtown bar recounted the moments that led to her son’s death.

Metro police say they are still investigating.

Pull Quote The death of Dallas Jordan Barrett remains an open investigation that has involved numerous interviews, review of video material, and other continuous work by the MNPD's Homicide Unit. The case file has not been shared with the bar; in fact the file in its totality is to be staffed with the District Attorney's Office in the near future. The officer on Broadway who was first approached about an unspecified fight on the roof of the business himself radioed for an MNPD security team to respond while that officer maintained a traffic post required for public safety. The actions of the officers who responded to the bar, as well as the officer initially told of a fight, are well documented in detail in the case file. The Office of Professional Accountability has no complaint from the bar.

Whiskey Row says they want more clarification on the autopsy report and referred to a previously statement released.

Pull Quote "The most important thing for Whiskey Row Nashville is the safety and of our customers and staff. Immediately following the events of the evening of August 16, 2021, Whiskey Row Nashville initiated an internal investigation while fully cooperating with Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in its investigation. Our investigation revealed that when security requested assistance from Metro Police, an employee of Whiskey Row Nashville immediately approached two officers standing outside Whiskey Row for assistance. The officers would not provide assistance and told the employee to call 911, which was done. Nearly six minutes later, different Metro Officers entered the rooftop from the elevator. Whiskey Row Nashville filed an official complaint with Metro Police. Based upon the information available to us at the time and the footage captured by our internal security video system, security staff appeared to try and de-escalate the chain of events that transpired that evening until Metro Police could arrive. Please see the accompanying video clips leading up to Barrett’s restraint. For video description purposes, Barrett is wearing a black tee-shirt, Bradyn Anderson is wearing a white football jersey, and Barrett’s companion is wearing a yellow tee-shirt. In a September 22, 2021 television news interview, Bradyn Anderson identifies himself as being with Barrett that evening. The first video clip shows Anderson walking onto the dance floor, and Barrett shoves Anderson from behind. Barrett is seen shoving a young woman dancing and then bounces into security guard A. Security guard A attempts to talk to Barrett to ask him to leave, while calling over the security radio for assistance. The second video clip shows as security was attempting to escort Barrett and others out, standing alone, Barrett turns, lunges, and assaults Security guard A which causes a laceration over his eye, requiring medical attention. Security attempts to restrain Barrett as the man in the yellow shirt and Anderson starts fighting with security. Due to Barrett’s large size, several security guards are needed to try and restrain him. We have reviewed the Medical Examiner’s report and have requested assistance in understanding its content. Nothing is more important than the truth, and we will continue to work with the proper authorities as we have done from the start. A life was lost, and others are suffering from emotional and physical scars. The Whiskey Row Nashville family hopes there will be healing for all involved."

The protest begins outside the bar, located at 400 Broadway, at 7 p.m. News 4 will have coverage on air and online of the protest.