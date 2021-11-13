A Nashville mother is holding a peaceful protest outside of the downtown bar where her son died.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville mother is holding a peaceful protest outside of the downtown bar where her son died.

Last week, an autopsy report revealed 22-year-old Dallas Barrett died from asphyxia and ruled his death a homicide. Police said Barrett was killed inside of Whiskey Row on Aug. 16. 

Metro Police said Barrett was involved in an altercation with security staff on the roof that night before his death. 

Whiskey Row recently released two more videos to show what they said led up to the altercation. The bar said the video showed Dallas Barrett turn, lunge and assault a security guard after he was asked to leave.

Clip shows Anderson walking onto the dance floor, and Barrett shoves Anderson from behind. Barrett is seen shoving a young woman dancing and then bounces into security guard A.

They said Dallas Barrett was told to exit after Barrett, in the other video, shoved his friend in the white shirt, pushes a young woman dancing and bounces into the security guard.

Clip shows as security was attempting to escort Barrett and others out, standing alone, Barrett turns, lunges, and assaults Security guard A which causes a laceration over his eye, requiring medical attention. Security attempts to restrain Barrett as the man in the yellow shirt and Anderson starts fighting with security. Due to Barrett’s large size, several security guards are needed to try and restrain him.

Tammy Barrett, Dallas’ mother, said the video is too short to really tell what happened that night. She continues to fight for justice for her son.

“This has affected me more than anything in the world. I mean I was talking to DJ this morning while I was getting ready. It’s never going to get easier I don’t think,” Tammy Barrett said. “I’m anticipating to hopefully have charges in the next couple of months.”

Metro police say they are still investigating.

Whiskey Row says they want more clarification on the autopsy report and referred to a previously statement released.

The protest begins outside the bar, located at 400 Broadway,  at 7 p.m. News 4 will have coverage on air and online of the protest. 

