NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville mom is speaking out against gun violence two years after her son was shot and killed.
There have been 94 homicides in Nashville this year alone. Trina Anderson said that every time she gets a breaking news alert on her phone about shooting or death, she can't help but think about the victim's family. She said because she can relate to the heartbreak. She says she will never forget the phone call she received on August 2, 2019.
"Oh I remember it every night. I wake up at the same time every night. 3:50 a.m.," Anderson said. "It was actually his friend. She was screaming saying, 'they said Terrell got shot, and he didn't make it. And I said what do you mean he didn't make it? Where is he?"
Terrell Ray and his daughter were staying with his mom in Antioch at the time. Still, he was shot in Murfreesboro after celebrating his 30th birthday.
"I don't know what happened that night. I know that they shot him and they stole his car. I don't know what transpired that night," Anderson said. "But I know by no means did he deserve to be taken off this earth like that."
Anderson said hearing of more young lives being lost in Nashville makes her wonder if the gun violence will ever stop.
"It makes me feel unsafe. It makes me worry about my other children and my grandchildren. And all the children, actually," Anderson said.
Anderson said we need to come together as a community to heal and end gun violence. She encourages any mother who has lost a child to talk to someone-- which is why she joined the group Mothers OVER Murder.
"I had a friend she lost two children to gun violence, and if I could take away some of the pain for her, you know. It's just unreal, and that's what we do at the mom's group. We try to support one another. We try to uplift one another," Anderson said.
Anderson said she would treasure the memories she shared with her son as police search for his killer.
"Terrell was like the character of the family, you know, he was just funny, you know," Anderson said. "He was a good guy he really was."
There's now an $11,000 reward being offered to anyone who comes forward with information leading to an arrest in this case.
If you have any information, you can contact Detective Julie Cox at the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5514 or call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.
