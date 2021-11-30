NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Homelessness has been a problem for years here in Nashville. Tuesday night, law enforcement advocates, city councilors, and more came together to make a concrete plan to do something about it.
Vice Mayor Jim Shulman said there are more than 150 homeless encampments in Nashville.
Sue Murphy works as a nurse in Nashville and her son is experiencing homelessness. She wants to know what solutions are being discussed.
“I know he is in there and hope he will be healed, but that is not my son,” Murphy said. “Not right now.”
Murphy said her 28-year-old son has Schizophrenia and has struggled since he was a teen is homeless and spent the last two weeks hospitalized.
“My son was discharged Monday, and that is why I have been up for 36 hours,” Murphy said. “I can’t find any place for him to be. He can get angry because he is in a room, and he will hit walls. No one wants him, and I get it. That’s why we can’t take him home.”
She is at her wit's end trying to get him the help he needs which is why she said she jumped at the opportunity to weigh in on the issue of homelessness at the Downtown Nashville Public Library.
“I was sitting at home after all my trauma, and this came on the news,” Murphy said. “I ran down here, and here I am.”
Around a hundred people came to the meeting to share ideas of how to fix homelessness in Nashville. Some ideas tossed around included sanctioned camping at designated areas with service on-site and legislation that sets money aside to help with the issue.
Murphy suggested partnering with a rural county to get people to possibly stay and work on farms who may be triggered by being inside like her son.
“Working on a farm where we are bringing work back to these counties,” Murphy said.
Vice Mayor Jim Shulman said it’s time to stop pushing the issue down the road.
“Enough talk about this,” Shulman said. “Let’s see if we can come up with a solution. We might not be able to come up with anything. It is a very complicated issue, but we should try.”
Murphy just wants her son back.
“I can’t give up,” Murphy said. “I will fight for my son. I will pray for him every day. We will see.”
So, what comes next? They’re taking all the ideas gathered at Tuesday’s meeting and consolidating them down.
Then, everyone will come back for a second meeting Wednesday to discuss two or three plans to narrow it down to one finalized plan to present to the Mayor’s Office.
