NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville mother was arrested on child abuse charges after she reportedly threw various things at her children, including a child with autism.
Investigators say the suspect, 38-year-old Nancy Shehata, came home and got angry with her 14-year-old boy moving and eating chips.
Shehata reportedly went into a bedroom where the boy and a 5-year-old child with autism were sleeping and began throwing crayons, hangers, water, and other items at the at the kids and across the room. She hit the children with crayons, and the 14-year-old was left with smashed crayon on his face.
Shehata threw books, food, water, and other various items around the house with the children in the living room. She also reportedly threw her 14-year-old's shoes outside as well as a PlayStation which broke when it was thrown.
Shehata is facing two charges of child abuse. Bond was set at $7,000.
