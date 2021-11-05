NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - A heartbroken mother is sharing memories of her 2-year-old son after the little boy accidentally shot himself at a Nashville apartment Monday night. Doctors told Aaliyah Scales there's nothing they can do for Anthony Thorpe, who Scales says was a fun, caring, energetic toddler.
Metro Police are looking for the father of a two-year-old after the child shot himself at Oakwood Flats on Monday night.
"He was just full of life, he was so energized," Scales said. "Even though he was only 2-years-old he was so caring. We were so stuck to the hip."
Scales has been at Anthony's bedside since the incident Monday night. Metro Police believe the little boy picked up a loaded gun at an Oakwood Flats apartment and accidentally shot himself in the head. Investigators are looking for Anthony's father, Jeffery Thorpe, who they believe placed the gun on a bed in the apartment before the shooting.
"It's been so hard, it feels like a nightmare," Scales said, as she stood next to her sisters in an interview with News 4. "It doesn't feel real. This has been my biggest fear honestly. All I ever wanted to do was protect my baby." Anthony, who Scales says would affectionately go by "Gaggy" has been listed in "extremely critical condition" since Monday night. Family and friends of Scales have been posting pictures and videos of the little boy to Facebook, praying for a miracle.
"I know my baby, he's going to a better place and he'll be with mommy forever," Scales said. Scales says she appreciates all the support from her friends, family, and even from people she doesn't know.
Metro Police have not charged Jeffery Thorpe in this incident, but say they have an outstanding aggravated assault warrant for him for an incident in June.
