It's a story you'll only see on News 4. An Old Hickory mom is grinning from ear to ear after getting a brand-new smile and new wardrobe— for free. News4’s Alexandria Adams shares how two local businesses came together to make it all happen.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Old Hickory mother is grinning from ear to ear after getting a brand new smile and a new wardrobe.

"I always liked to smile, but it was kind of hard before," Hallee Rhoads-Sawyers said.

Dr. Jeff Trembley, who owns Smile On Nashville, and Jessie James Decker, owner of Kittenish, teamed up to give one person a brand new smile and new clothes.

"We had people from all over the country write in and submit photos and an explanation of why they need our help our help," Trembly said.

Rhoads-Sawyers said she is so grateful that she was selected.

"Times have been hard, of course. I've got two babies, so I can't really go shopping how I want to," Rhoads-Sawyers said. "It feels good to be able to just look at clothes."

Decker stooped by her store to help Rhoads-Sawyers shop.

"It feels great, especially whenever good things happen to good people. You can just tell he's just got such a good soul," Decker said. "It just feels really good to treat her. She deserves it."

Rhoads-Sawyers said she wants to start her own business and become a public speakers.

"I feel like with my new smile. I will feel more confident to talk in front of other people, just raise awareness," Rhoads-Sawyers said.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.