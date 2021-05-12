NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Old Hickory mother is grinning from ear to ear after getting a brand new smile and a new wardrobe.
"I always liked to smile, but it was kind of hard before," Hallee Rhoads-Sawyers said.
Dr. Jeff Trembley, who owns Smile On Nashville, and Jessie James Decker, owner of Kittenish, teamed up to give one person a brand new smile and new clothes.
"We had people from all over the country write in and submit photos and an explanation of why they need our help our help," Trembly said.
Rhoads-Sawyers said she is so grateful that she was selected.
"Times have been hard, of course. I've got two babies, so I can't really go shopping how I want to," Rhoads-Sawyers said. "It feels good to be able to just look at clothes."
Decker stooped by her store to help Rhoads-Sawyers shop.
"It feels great, especially whenever good things happen to good people. You can just tell he's just got such a good soul," Decker said. "It just feels really good to treat her. She deserves it."
Rhoads-Sawyers said she wants to start her own business and become a public speakers.
"I feel like with my new smile. I will feel more confident to talk in front of other people, just raise awareness," Rhoads-Sawyers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.