NASHVILLE (WSMV) - When COVID-19 made its way into Tennessee, it shut down everything from clothing stores to local restaurants.
But, for many avid gym-goers, it hit home when gyms were closed statewide.
One business, Truck Trainers, used that time to shine with its mobile gym to bring personal training on the go.
News4's Big Joe on the Go showcased Truck Trainers back in January, but he's checking in with them on how business is still busy even after gyms are slowly reopening across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.