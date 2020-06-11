Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of Nashville ministers are calling for change in Nashville, starting with the police department. 

At a press conference hosted by the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship (IMF), the group said justice is not political, but biblical.

IMF said in its press conference it wants the Metro government and MNPD to apologize for the harm done to the black community through governing and policing. 

The group also wants Chief Steve Anderson removed from his position and replaced by someone not currently with the department. IMF also wants the Community Oversight Board to operate effectively.

IMF is also calling for the funding for police body cameras, redesign of their training, and more discipline for officers with potentially problematic behavior.

"At the end of the day, we believe that these points, these demands, if they are heard and implemented, we would see change, we had to healing, we would see hope in our city," Pastor Chris Jeckson of IMF said. 

IMF leaders met with Mayor John Cooper on June 9 and feel there has been no change from the mayor even after their meeting. Now, they want to see the change. 

We will do what’s right now and take vantage of this opportunity to address the systematic racism that exists. It may be hard, but we might not turn our faces away from it," Pastor Davie Tucker, Jr. said. 

