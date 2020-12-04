NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville Middle School principal has gone viral on social media for his excitement when his son tells him he made the school's basketball team.
Dr. T-Shaka Coverson, the principal of McMurray Middle School, was seen in a video with a hilarious reaction to the news that was shared on Twitter by SportsCenter.
This father’s reaction to his son making the middle school basketball team is an awesome moment 🙌— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2020
(via @MellamoKase_) pic.twitter.com/jcDn9cLplV
In the video, Coverson's son hugs him while he lays on a bed saying, "I made the team!"
The woman behind the camera then confirms the big news, that his son made the McMurray Middle School Basketball team!
Coverson is seen jumping out of bed, screaming out of excitement and chasing his son through the house. He then tackles his son on a bed cheering him on through many "Yeah!" and "Lets GO!" chants.
With both father and son smiling as big as could be, we think we know who's winning MVP in their household this season.
