NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville took time on Saturday to remember those in the homeless community who have died.
Faith leaders, public officials, homeless advocates, and service providers joined the un-sheltered community in the reading of the names of those who died along with a processional to the courthouse. The annual homeless memorial ran from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m.
