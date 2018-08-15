Pastors at a megachurch in Nashville say they’re getting threats after holding a sermon featuring exotic animals in cages.
Critics say video of the sermon shows blatant mistreatment of animals, but pastors at Cornerstone Church stand firm they did nothing wrong.
The animals, including a lion and cougar, were brought in from Hollywild Animal Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina. That’s a 5.5-hour drive.
Once in Nashville, the animals were put on display for a 90-minute "back to school” sermon.
Cornerstone Pastor Maury Davis says the animals were used to “spread the great truths animals teach us.”
“The children love it," Davis said. "When children see a lion or a cougar or a miniature horse, their eyes light up."
Pictures and video spread like wildfire on social media, attracting a number of critics.
One of those critics, Rhonda Anderson told News4 she found a particular part of the video especially disturbing.
“[One of the animals] was being taunted and he lunged at the preacher and it was obvious he was frightened,” Anderson said.
Hollywild, the animal park where the animals came from, made headlines in 2015 after failing a USDA inspection. Reports show the animals in their care were living in filth.
“I was not aware of that," Davis told News4. "I’ve actually been there. It didn’t look like they were being abused. [The handler] loves them. He feeds them. He watches them."
Anderson sees it differently.
“Animals have feelings, and they are afraid,” she said.
She and others are asking Cornerstone to consider not using exotic animals in their sermons in the future.
“Unless we are abusing animals, I would never give up the right to use animals,” Davis said.
Davis also said the state wildlife department was here on the day of the sermon and gave the ok.
PETA sent a statement to News4 regarding the incident:
Cornerstone Nashville featured live animals supplied by the notorious Hollywild Animal Park at its recent "Mascot 2018" program, prompting LAMBS—PETA's Christian outreach division—to send a letter today urging the congregation to work toward a "peaceable kingdom" by leaving exploited captive animals out of future events.
"Using animals as living props is no way to honor the Christian message of compassion and mercy for all members of creation," says PETA Vice President and Catholic Colleen O'Brien. "LAMBS is encouraging Cornerstone Nashville to serve the meek by pledging never to exploit vulnerable animals again."
