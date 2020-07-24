NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Restaurants on Broadway and all over Nashville will be turning the lights off earlier on Friday night.

As a new order goes into effect changing what time restaurants will have to close for the day. The famous destination for tourists played a major role in the city's decision.

It won’t be business as usual for restaurants and businesses that serve alcohol in Nashville starting on Friday night. They will have to close their doors at 10 p.m.

That health order by the mayor came after what played out here on Broadway last weekend. The video showed a packed Broadway with people not wearing masks

Metro officials made this decision to slow the spread of COVID 19 in Nashville. The granddaughter of Johnny Cash even started a petition to have the mayor close Broadway to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor John Cooper said full cooperation is needed from both restaurants and customers and encouraged restaurants to let customers know they should be wearing masks.

Cooper did say take-out orders and drive through orders are still allowed after 10 p.m.

Nashville restaurant owners have voiced their concerns with order requiring earlier closing time.

Of course, those signs are still here on Broadway reminding people they have to wear a mask.