Mayor David Briley has announced he will be adding a cost-of-living adjustment of 3 percent for all Metro employees in FY 2020 beginning on July 1, according to a news release.
“After a year when we had to put out a tight budget – which was a disappointment to me – I am proud to say that we can now give Metro employees the cost-of-living adjustment they deserve,” Briley said in a news release. “I would like all the men and women who work for our city to know that I deeply appreciate everything they do for residents throughout Nashville and Davidson County.”
Briley will also recommend funding step and open-range increases in the budget he will submit to Metro Council by May 1.
According to the news release, Briley has worked with the Finance Department and other Metro departments to control expenses. That work and increased revenues resulted in his decision to fund a COLA.
