NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he sought more federal funding for Nashville’s 911 emergency co-response efforts last week.
Officials said in a statement that Metro Nashville had applied for a technical assistance package for its Partners in Care pilot with the hopes to add a second co-responder pairing.
With these new funds, Mayor Cooper plans to add a non-law enforcement duo that could include a medic and mental health clinician.
“Community challenges require community solutions,” Mayor Cooper said. “I’m proud of our early success in ensuring neighbors in crisis find the help they need. I’m grateful to the community partners who are working alongside us, and I’m committed to doing more.”
Last year, Mayor Cooper launched Nashville Partners in Care with just more than half a million dollars in federal American Rescue Plan dollars. He invested an additional $3 million to bolster the city’s mental and behavioral health resources.
Officials said since the initial launch in 2021, 821 people have been assisted by emergency responders and reported arresting less than 4% of these residents. Instead of issuing arrests, these individuals were connected to crisis support services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.