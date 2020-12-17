Mayor John Cooper and other health officials provided an update on Nashville's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his 90th COVID-19 press briefing, Cooper explained that Tennessee ranked number 2 in country for average daily cases per 100,000. In Nashville, there were 1,099 cases within the last 24 hours.
"We are not an island," Cooper said.
Cooper said the post Thanksgiving surge is a result of community spread and it is not coming from restaurants or local businesses. He added the disease spreads "when we relax our guard in private settings."
With the CARES Act, Cooper said they are trying to determine if Nashville will receive additional assistance form federal government.
The deadline to apply for Small Business Administration is four days away for additional assistance. Cooper said $2.4 million is still to go around in Metro area for SBA.
There are 16,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in the Metro area, Cooper said. While discussing the Moderna emergency vaccine, Cooper said 3,000 doses should come next week to Metro, pending FDA approval.
People with one dose will not receive second dose until January. They are still looking at spring/early summer for most people to be vaccinated from COVID.
Metro needs professionals to help administer vaccine. Training and PPE will be provided.
“Remember the rule of 8…you can help protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season," Cooper said.
Dr. Alex Jahangir said 25 people died since last briefing and cases are up 85% from last week, which is the highest number of cases at any one time during this pandemic.
“We are seeing this post thanksgiving surge we all warned you about," Jahangir said.
Jahangir added they are turning down medical transfers at hospitals. All three of hospitals in our area say they are at max capacity, staffing is tough especially in ICU, he said.
The Metro next COVID-19 will be on Dec. 31.
To see the full news conference, click here.
