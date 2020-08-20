NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor is responding to a story uncovered by News 4 Investigates after Metro Police raided a home with a family inside and it turned out to be the wrong home.

Mayor John Cooper said the Metro Nashville Police Department did the right thing in admitting they were wrong.

“It’s a great thing to be able to admit to mistakes, to learn and respond,” Cooper said. “We'll need that skill set in all of Nashville going forward and I’m grateful Metro Nashville Police Department is reflecting that today.”

Metro Police raid wrong house with three-year-old inside Azaria Hines had finished her late shift at the local Mapco, curling up on her downstairs couch asleep when the banging outside began.

The comments come after a story uncovered by News4 Investigates team earlier this week.

Three metro police officers are decommissioned after this incident early Tuesday morning. The three officers decommissioned are Lt. Harrison Dooley, a 12-year veteran, Sgt. Jeff Brown, a 21-year veteran and Officer Michael Richardson, a 5-year veteran.

Azaria Hines, the woman who was at home when Metro Police mistakenly raided the wrong apartment, said she's traumatized. Hines added her 15-year-old cousin and her 3-year-old nephew were inside the apartment at the time.

On Thursday morning, Interim Police Chief John Drake admitted new police actions were inappropriate and said there will be changes in the way search warrants are approved.

Drake said now search warrants will go through four levels of approval.

"Our approval recess for search warrants stops at lieutenant level. Moving forth it will be done by deputy chief," Drake said.

Drake said they are calling all of those teams in for refresher training.