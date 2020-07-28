Nashville mayor releases road map to select Metro police chief

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper released on Tuesday a road map to select for Metro Nashville police chief.

After 10 years with the Metro Nashville Police Department, Steven Anderson announced his retirement as chief on June 18.

Since that date, Cooper has stated the search for a new chief will include "extensive, county-wide community engagement."

On Tuesday, the mayor's office released information on how Nashville residents can be part of the process. All Nashvillians to participate in a brief online survey by using the Nashville 311 system or by calling in. To participate in the survey, click here.

There will also be engagement sessions with community groups and with police officers, according to the Mayor’s Office.

They will be asked to complete the following questions:

What are the three (3) most important qualities or skills you would like to see in Nashville’s next police chief? What would you like to see the next chief accomplish immediately? Over the next 2-3 years? What are the most important public safety needs in your neighborhood? Please share suggestions you have for improving police services. What is your home zip code?

The mayor's office also released in the following timeline for selection process for the new chief:

July 28 Mayor's Office announces road map for Chief of Police selection process. Community and neighborhood engagement begins. Consultant begins process of reaching out to potential candidates nationwide.

Early August Consultant surveys police officers on job satisfaction, priorities.

Mid-August Metro HR and the Mayor's Office finalize job posting. The position is advertised nationally and posted for 30 days.

Mid-September Application period closes.

Late September Metro HR scores candidates and meets with review committee narrowing the field to the top finalists for interviews. Metro begins an extensive process of background checks.

October Finalists visit Nashville to meet with interview panel and the Mayor. Mayor announces Nashville's new police chief.

Gary Peterson, President and CEO of Public Sector Search & Consulting, will assist the Metro Human Resources Department with the search process. Peterson has conducted searches in more than 25 cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, Dallas, Kansas City, and Sacramento.