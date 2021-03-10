Nashville mayor receives COVID-19 vaccine

Nashville Mayor John Cooper joins many who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Vaccination Phase 1c began earlier this week and thousands of vaccinations have already been completed. Nashville is on track to vaccinate another 100,000 residents by the end of March.

Those interested in getting their vaccine should asafenashville.org or call 615-852-7777

