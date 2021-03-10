Nashville mayor receives COVID-19 vaccine

Nashville Mayor John Cooper joins many who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 200,000 vaccinations have gone into arms in Nashville – and, today, that includes mine. Nashville is well on its way to getting another 100,000 shots in arms this month. Learn more at https://t.co/0pJXgPi0hQ or 615-862-7777. pic.twitter.com/lpBErB2Vo0— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 10, 2021
Vaccination Phase 1c began earlier this week and thousands of vaccinations have already been completed. Nashville is on track to vaccinate another 100,000 residents by the end of March.
Metro Public Health Department officials will begin scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for those in Phase1c on Monday at 7 a.m.
Those interested in getting their vaccine should asafenashville.org or call 615-852-7777
