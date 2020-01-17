NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper has made a friendly wager with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas over Twitter.
Hey @MayorLucasKC, my city’s @Titans have a lot of momentum going into Sunday’s game! I’ll wager you some delicious products and items from Southern V, Prince’s Hot Chicken, @batchusa, @cupcaketweets, @LovelessCafe, and @BrittleBrothers. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/C77APHxVD3— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) January 17, 2020
Lucas has not yet replied back to the Mayor's challenge. When he does, we will update this story.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates, and Titan Up!
