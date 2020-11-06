NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro building codes are getting stricter for new builds after the deadly March tornado.
On Thursday night, Mayor John Cooper adopted new building codes that requires new builds to withstand wind speeds of 115 miles per hour.
The previous threshold was 90 miles per hour which is what most Tennessee counties currently require.
The increase may seem small but it's a huge improvement.
The National Weather Service classifies winds of 90 miles per hour as an EF-1 tornado which is capable of stripping shingles from roofs, shattering windows and removing exterior doors.
According to NWS, 115 miles per hour winds are capable of tearing roofs completely off, shifting home foundations and snapping or uprooting large trees.
Essentially the amount of force exerted on a home being battered by 115 mile per hour winds is significantly higher than that of 90 miles per hour.
