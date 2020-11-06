People across Davidson County are still rebuilding after the deadly March tornadoes and now the mayor is making sure future homes are being built stronger.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro building codes are getting stricter for new builds after the deadly March tornado.

On Thursday night, Mayor John Cooper adopted new building codes that requires new builds to withstand wind speeds of 115 miles per hour.

The previous threshold was 90 miles per hour which is what most Tennessee counties currently require.

The increase may seem small but it's a huge improvement.

The National Weather Service classifies winds of 90 miles per hour as an EF-1 tornado which is capable of stripping shingles from roofs, shattering windows and removing exterior doors.

According to NWS, 115 miles per hour winds are capable of tearing roofs completely off, shifting home foundations and snapping or uprooting large trees.

Essentially the amount of force exerted on a home being battered by 115 mile per hour winds is significantly higher than that of 90 miles per hour.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.