Nashville Mayor gives vaccinations progress update

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper updated Nashville on its progress for COVID-19 vaccination in a briefing on Thursday morning.

After also receiving his vaccine on Wednesday, Mayor Cooper noted that close to 17% of Nashville residents have received the first dose.

The Mayor added that 43% of seniors age 75+ living in Nashville have begun the vaccination process and that Nashville is "nearly complete" with Phase 1a1 first responder vaccines.

Vaccinations per day continue to increase as the supply of vaccines becomes more available. On Wednesday alone, Cooper said more than 4,000 doses of the vaccine be given out.

Many are curious about when the education system can expect to be vaccinated. Mayor Cooper said,

"Public health is working with our hospitals and partners to ensure a fast and efficient vaccination process for all 25,000 of our teachers and childcare workers who are in phase 1b."

As of today, asafenashville.org lists that 9.2% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, 10,000 slots for the mass vaccination event happening next week at Nissan Stadium filled up in just a couple or hours. The task force could see more of those mass vaccinations events in the coming weeks.

“We’re not sure yet. We’re gonna get through this one and make sure that it goes well and such. We’re already thinking of planning a little bit smaller events going forwarded,” Gill Wright said.

There will be 1,000 new appointments made available starting on Friday. These are appointments are at the Music City Center and people that fall in Phase 1C or are 65 years or older can sign up at 10 a.m.