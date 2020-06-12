Nashville Mayor gets COVID test

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The mayor of Nashville received a test for COVID-19 as a precaution on Friday morning.

John Cooper said he got the test at a Community Assessment Center. Cooper is also encouraging others to get tested.

This morning, I received a COVID-19 test at a Community Assessment Center as a precaution, and I encourage others to do the same as we work towards Phase Three of our Roadmap. Many thanks to our healthcare workers. https://t.co/HEUykgFqBx pic.twitter.com/I8pB0olfvt — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 12, 2020

On Thursday, Cooper announced that Nashville will remain in Phase Two on the Roadmap for reopening of the city. The mayor and health officials are encouraging people to get a test.

"We don't need to go back to phase 1 with all the data we have," Dr. Alex Jahangir, who is the chair of the Metro Health Coronavirus Task Force, said.

Nashville will remain in Phase Two on reopening plan Nashville will remain in Phase Two on the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville, Mayor John Cooper announced on Thursday morning.

Cooper said on Friday the tests will help move the city into Phase 3.

“This pandemic is not a southeast Nashville problem. The data we use is based on where a person, who is tested lives, not where they work, not where they shop, and not where they may go,” Jahangir said.

For more information, click here.